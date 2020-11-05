Council chiefs have revealed that cases of fly-tipping are up 60% across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Waste dumped on Thornyhurst Lane in Stonnall

The local authority is calling on householders to be alert to rogue traders who they believe are responsible for a number of the incidents.

The offenders often supply a waste disposal service for a fee, only for the rubbish to then be dumped across the region.

An incident on Thornyhurst Lane in Stonnall on Tuesday (3rd November) saw the road blocked by the mess left behind by fly-tippers.

Rubbish left behind by fly-tippers in Stonnall

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for waste, said people needed to be responsible for understanding where their items are going to be disposed of.

“It’s unacceptable and really disappointing that so much fly-tipping is happening on local roads throughout the district – it is both unsightly and expensive for our teams to clean up. “Judging by the waste that we’re finding, we suspect rogue traders are going door-to-door and offering to remove household rubbish and then dumping it on local roads. “Everyone can help us to keep the district free of fly-tipping by making sure they only use properly licensed companies to dispose of waste on their behalf. “So, when employing a gardener, tree surgeon, builder or house clearance company, it’s important to check they have a waste carriers’ licence, which means they can legally remove your waste. “If they cannot produce this paperwork, don’t use them as they could go on to dump your waste.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

People who may have seen rubbish being dumped locally are also being urged to come forward.