Police are trying to trace a vandal who poured paint on a driveway in Stonnall.
Officers say someone knocked on the door of a property on Main Street at around 8pm yesterday (4th November).
The offender then poured paint on the drive before running off down Cartersfield Lane.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 677 of 4/11/20.
