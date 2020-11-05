The MP for Lichfield and Burntwood says there is light at the end of “a very dark tunnel” following the latest coronavirus lockdown.

A national set of restrictions was introduced today (5th November).

The latest lockdown means non-essential shops have closed with people told to work from home where they can.

But despite the nation facing four weeks of restrictions, Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said there was hope on the horizon.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

“There is now a very clear light at the end of the dark COVID tunnel – and that light is the gradual introduction of a vaccine that is expected imminently. “Work with the UK Vaccine Taskforce is now very advanced. They have secured orders for 350 million doses of different vaccines, across a range of types, including six of the leading vaccines across the world. “These includes the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, both of which are currently in the final stages of phase 3 trials and are nearing completion.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant added that steps were being taken to speed up the development of vaccines.

And he revealed that he had volunteered to take part in trials.