Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
The MP for Lichfield and Burntwood says there is light at the end of “a very dark tunnel” following the latest coronavirus lockdown.
A national set of restrictions was introduced today (5th November).
The latest lockdown means non-essential shops have closed with people told to work from home where they can.
But despite the nation facing four weeks of restrictions, Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said there was hope on the horizon.
“There is now a very clear light at the end of the dark COVID tunnel – and that light is the gradual introduction of a vaccine that is expected imminently.
“Work with the UK Vaccine Taskforce is now very advanced. They have secured orders for 350 million doses of different vaccines, across a range of types, including six of the leading vaccines across the world.
“These includes the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, both of which are currently in the final stages of phase 3 trials and are nearing completion.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant added that steps were being taken to speed up the development of vaccines.
And he revealed that he had volunteered to take part in trials.
“Around 300,000 people have now signed up to register their interest in taking part in vaccine trials – including myself.
“The taskforce is pioneering controlled human challenge studies which involves volunteers being deliberately infected with COVID-19 after they have been vaccinated.
“Subject to ethics and regulatory approvals, these trials can assess and accelerate the development of effective vaccines more quickly and with fewer participants than standard phase 3 trials.
“The Government has now funded several UK manufacturing sites to ensure there is no manufacturing bottleneck in developing a vaccine.
“This includes a £93million investment to open the UK’s first dedicated Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre, 12 months ahead of schedule, and an additional £38million for a virtual manufacturing centre, which already has two fully equipped and approved manufacturing suites.
“The logistics in vaccinating our population is immense. At first those most vulnerable to infection, including those working on the front line in the NHS, will be vaccinated.
“But as more and more of the population are vaccinated and become immune or less susceptible to COVID-19, we can all begin to return to a more normal life.”Michael Fabricant MP
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.