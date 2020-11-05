A Lichfield auction house says it will offer free virtual valuations on jewellery and antiques during the lockdown period.

A Waltham Opera Watch going up for auction after being spotted at a Richard Winterton Auctioneers valuation event in Lichfield

Richard Winterton Auctioneers said it would offer the service during the four weeks of national restrictions which have seen their Lichfield Auction House HQ closed to the public.

A spokesperson for the company said they were determined to keep evolving to tackle the challenges posed by the COVID0-19 pandemic.

“The ongoing work we have done to revolutionise the business allows us to operate within the latest guidelines in a completely safe environment. “All viewing and valuations at our premises will stop and Thursday valuations at The Hub at St Mary’s in Lichfield city centre are also cancelled until further notice. “However, we continue to offer virtual valuations with auction estimates and advice available digitally throughout lockdown. “As our auctions already take place safely online-only and strictly behind closed doors we are not expecting any change to our sales programme. “In terms of the ‘new normal’, it’s mostly business as usual.” Richard Winterton Auctioneers spokesperson

The company has online sales scheduled to take place on 9th, 16th and 30th November, as well as on 7th and 14th December.

For more details visit the Richard Winterton Auctioneers website.