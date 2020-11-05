People living in Lichfield and Burntwood are being warned that failing to follow new coronavirus lockdown restrictions will put lives and livelihoods at risk.

The warning comes as new nationwide rules are introduced today (5th November).

It comes as the number of COVID-19 cases have continued to soar across Staffordshire in recent weeks.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said people now had “four weeks to curb the rise”.

Alan White

“If the number of cases in the county remains high then the Government is likely to continue to impose restrictions in Staffordshire that will go beyond four weeks. “This will affect the lives and livelihoods of more families and put businesses and jobs at risk. “We need people to do everything they can to reduce the spread of the virus. “It is going to be a difficult time, and we all need to pull together and show that Staffordshire can, and will, turn this situation around.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The seven-day rate for Staffordshire is now above both the national and West Midlands rate at 344.7 per 100,000 people, with some areas of the county seeing a rate of more than 400 cases per 100,000.

Although schools will remain open, the Government is telling people to stay home and only travel for essential purposes.

All shops deemed non-essential – as well as leisure and entertainment facilities – will also be closed during the lockdown.

It is now illegal for people to socialise with other households indoors or in a private garden, unless they are part of a support bubble – and they are only allowed to meet with one person from another household outdoors.

Dr Richard Harling, the county’s director of health and care, said: