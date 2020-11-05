County council bosses say tips in Lichfield and Burntwood will remain open during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Lichfield Household Waste and Recycling Centre. Picture: Google Streetview

The confirmation comes as new restrictions come in across the country from today (5th November).

But Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said a number of services in provided by the authority would be continuing.

“We are doing all we can to support our residents during the next few weeks. “We will continue to provide physical services where appropriate and encourage people to go online as well to check the latest situation, or to find help, advice and guidance to other resources. “Our contact centre staff are prioritising phone calls involving adult social care and concerns for safeguarding children, for COVID-19 contact tracing, and for helping those who are isolating without a support network. “So, if someone has an emergency where we can help, they should contact us without hesitation, but if it’s not an emergency please look for the information online, via the MyStaffs app, or wait until things return to normal.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The council also confirmed that appointments at the county’s Registration offices for births and notices of marriages can still go ahead, while registrations for deaths will carry on being made by phone only.

However ceremonies for weddings and civil partnerships cannot go ahead now until 2nd December, as per the new national guidance. A

Libraries will continue offering a order and collect service, but browsing in buildings will not be permitted.