The headteacher of a Burntwood primary school is taking on a virtual marathon to help raise funds for a project planned by pupils.

The School Parliament at Springhill Academy have set their sights on sprucing up the exterior of their buildings.

So headteacher Nikita Silvester-Grant is taking part in a virtual marathon challenge with the aim of raising £500 to help the work go ahead.

“The inside of our school is a thriving environment full of engaging classrooms, passionate children and teachers and a great place to be. “However, the outside of our school doesn’t have the same impact. “So our School Parliament, made up of 12 wonderful children who act as class MPs, have decided that they want to do something about it. “They have decided that they would like to repaint the front of the school, create a new mural which shows who we are, get new signs, design a new logo, put up bird boxes, planters and generally make the outside as amazing as the inside – and I would like to help them achieve this. “Over the month of November, I plan on getting my trainers on and running a virtual marathon. “I’ll be doing this both inside and outside of school, getting the children involved and showing them what we can do when we all work together.” Nikita Silvester-Grant

People can donate to the cause via an online fundraising page.