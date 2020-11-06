Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to find out about the support available to them during the latest coronavirus lockdown.

The Government has confirmed the extension of the furlough scheme and the self-employment income support scheme.

Business premises forced to close are to receive grants worth up to £3,000 per month under the Local Restrictions Support Grant and money is being given to local councils for one-off payments to enable them to support companies.

Staffordshire County Council is also reminding companies that additional support is on offer, including a soon to be launched Start Up Loans scheme and a digital Start Up Prospectus for potential new businesses.

Cllr Alan White, leader of the county council, said:

“We have been committed to supporting our businesses in any way we can, working closely with our partners since the initial lockdown in March. “We are now facing huge challenges with the introduction of new restrictions which has closed all but essential retail outlets. “The furlough scheme has been extended which we welcome, and we want to ensure that businesses are fully aware of all support programmes that are available to them. “Throughout this period we will send regular communications to them, with our partners, so they have the most up-to-date information.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

More information on the support programmes is available at www.stokestaffsgrowthhub.co.uk.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said: