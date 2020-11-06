Efforts to rebuild the Lichfield Canal have been boosted after volunteers reached an agreement with a housebuilder to restore an historic lock on the route.

Peter Buck and Dan Hassall stand between the newly excavated Heritage Lock 23 and the concrete base for a retaining wall

Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust has been working with Persimmon Homes West Midlands and contractor Amey Transportation Infrastructure to find a way for the work to take place.

The housebuilder is constructing 450 new homes at St John’s Grange off the London Road, as well as creating a link road to form part of the Lichfield Southern Bypass.

Lock 23, which is beside St John’s Wharf, became the centre of a campaign to fully restore the heritage structure and incorporate it in the overall bypass design.

Trust engineering director Peter Buck said:

“The trust has worked very closely with Persimmon and Amey over recent weeks on the challenging design to fit the Lichfield Canal and the new bypass through narrow pinch-points to enable the Heritage Lock 23 to be incorporated into the overall design. “By adopting the trust’s innovative solution, progress is now being made on this section of the Lichfield Canal. “With agreement on the key design details between all parties, Amey has mobilised very swiftly to excavate and place binding for the reinforced concrete retaining wall between the new bypass and the Lichfield Canal channel. “Persimmon is also diverting the pipework under the new bypass to replace the ‘big pipe’ which was installed through the old Lock 23 when the canal was abandoned. “While we are pleased that the required work has commenced and is progressing well, there are many details to work through with the contractors over the coming weeks and we look forward to project completion next year.” Peter Buck, Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust

Excavation work has also begun ready for the first of two bridges to be built over the canal which will link to the new housing development.

Concrete sections of the culverts are put in place to allow bridges to be built over the Lichfield Canal

Dan Hassall, head of technical at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: