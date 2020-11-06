The display created by Sharon Shaw and Ann Morrison

Neighbours in Lichfield have created their own tribute to the fallen ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Sharon Shaw and Ann Morrison, who live on Sainte Foy Avenue, decided to decorate the outside of their homes to encourage people to support the Poppy Appeal.

“As there are no poppy sellers on the streets at the moment we hope that people who see the display might like to consider making a donation to the Royal British Legion.” Ann Morrison

It’s not the first time the pair have teamed up for a tribute to the Armed Forces during the coronavirus crisis.

They previously decked out their properties for the VE Day celebrations.

Their latest display will remain in place until Armistice Day.

People can find out about how to donate via the Royal British Legion website.