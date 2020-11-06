A virtual jobs fair is being held to help businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood fill vacancies.

The event is being hosted on social media by Lichfield District Council and Jobcentre Plus.

Taking place on Twitter between 8am and 6pm on 19th November it will feature content and opportunities from employers posted on the @JCPInStaffs account using the hashtag #LichfieldDistrictJobsFair.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for economic development at Lichfield District Council, said:

“This has been a particularly tough year for jobseekers so we are delighted to be able to work with Jobcentre Plus to make this event happen. “We would really love to see as many job opportunities as we can posted on Twitteras part of this event to give local people the opportunity to get a new job.” Cllr Liz Little

Businesses in Lichfield district that have vacancies and would like to take part can email jonathan.percival@lichfielddc.gov.uk. Companies that do not use Twitter can still get their vacancies online for the event through Jobcentre Plus.

For more information contact thomas.parker1@dwp.gsi.gov.uk.