A Whittington charity says it is planning to host a virtual Rudolph Run if the fundraising event is curtailed by coronavirus restrictions.

People taking part in the 2019 Rudolph Run

St Giles Hospice says it still hopes to hold the fun run at Tamworth Castle on 6th December.

But should restrictions be extended or rules be in place preventing public gatherings, the charity says it has alternative plans to allow people to take part.

Everyone who signs up will get a pack containing local route maps, Rudolph Run antlers, finisher medals and certificates so they can take part in the run in their own time and in their own community.

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“It’s absolutely wonderful to be able to announce that our Rudolph Run is going ahead, as the fancy dress event traditionally marks the true start of Christmas for many of our supporters. “We’re hoping that our wonderful runners will kick off their festive season this year by signing up for this year’s event. “Whether together at Tamworth Castle or in your own local park, we want to turn our community festive and get everybody Rudolph running regardless of where they are. “If restrictions stop us getting together then 6km routes in local parks around the region have been mapped out so that no-one misses out.” Chloe Herbert, St Giles Hospice

One runner who will definitely be joining in this year is retired teacher Alison Dolphin.

She took part in her first Rudolph Run in 2019.

“It’s absolutely amazing to hear that the Rudolph Run is going ahead – it’s a wonderful event with such a lovely atmosphere and I’ll definitely be signing up. “Like so many runners I’ve really missed being able to take part in events this year so after all the cancellations and disappointments it’s great to be able to end the year with a bit of light relief. “The Rudolph Run is such a special event in aid of a great local cause so I’d urge everybody to sign up – it doesn’t matter what your age or ability is, everybody’s really friendly and they all cheer you on.” Alison Dolphin

Mike and Alison Dolphin

Alison and her family were given first-hand experience of the care that St Giles Hospice offers in 2013 when her husband Mike was diagnosed with throat cancer and began treatment at the hospice.

“It was a very difficult time and we thought it was all doom and gloom, but the staff at St Giles were so lovely and supportive and really helped us through. “We have a special link to St Giles because Mike worked at the NEC at the time and his colleagues gave up their holidays to come to the hospice and build the Mike Dolphin Garden to thank them for his care. “Luckily Mike has been able to keep his cancer at bay but his illness is life-limiting and my best friend is going through cancer treatment at the moment. “You never know when you, your family or friends might need hospice care, but it’s such a comfort to know that St Giles is there when you need it. “The support you get is outstanding and we are so lucky to have this wonderful facility on our doorstep.” Alison Dolphin

Registration for the Rudolph Run will close at midday on 4th December and entry costs £15 for adults aged 11 and above, £10 for children aged 5-10 and £2 for children under 5.

For more information visit www.stgileshospice.com/rudolphrun.