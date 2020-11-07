Residents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reassured that key services will continue during the coronavirus lockdown.

Lichfield District Council House

Lichfield District Council says waste collection and grounds maintenance are among the areas where work will not be disrupted by the new restrictions.

However, while parks and playgrounds will remain open, outdoor gyms and skate parks will shut until the lockdown is eased in four weeks.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: