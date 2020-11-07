Don’t miss out!
Residents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reassured that key services will continue during the coronavirus lockdown.
Lichfield District Council says waste collection and grounds maintenance are among the areas where work will not be disrupted by the new restrictions.
However, while parks and playgrounds will remain open, outdoor gyms and skate parks will shut until the lockdown is eased in four weeks.
A spokesperson for the local authority said:
“Support for businesses and residents will continue throughout the national lockdown.
“The council’s customer service reception is closed to visitors but the majority of council services can be accessed online.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
