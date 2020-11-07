People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to mark Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day in line with current coronavirus rules.

COVID-19 restrictions mean many major events have been cancelled.

As a result, people are being asked to follow services online, with the National Memorial Arboretum streaming services online this year to allow people to watch from home.

Cllr Alan White, leader at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“As a former serving member of the Armed Forces myself, I know how special these commemorations are for both current serving and former personnel and their families. “This year of course will be very different because of COVID-19 and the restrictions in place to control the virus. “While it’s sad that we won’t be able to attend large physical services, as in previous years, I would encourage people to try and find a few moments to pay tribute at home or join in with some of the online activities. “The annual commemorations give us all a chance to pay our respect to those brave members of our armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. “And, while the focus of course will be on the two world wars, we will also be remembering those who have made sacrifices serving their country in all conflicts.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

More details about online activities planned for Remembrance Sunday can be found on the Royal British Legion website.