Police are trying to trace thieves who stole a car without the keys in Burntwood.

The 65-plate red Ford Fiesta was taken from Redfern Drive overnight between 6th and 7th November.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“The vehicle was taken without the keys as the owner is still in possession of them. “We would remind people to take extra care with keyless start and access vehicles by investing in items such as faraday pouches or mechanical devices.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 0159 of 07/11/2020.