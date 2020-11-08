Don’t miss out!
Remembrance Sunday has been marked by a community group in Burntwood with a display of poppies.
Burntwood Action Group installed them alongside a silhouette of a soldier standing guard at Princes Park.
A spokesperson said:
“A few local people, socially distancing, stood in silence while the church bells struck 11am and the last post played over a loudspeaker.”
