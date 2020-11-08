Don’t miss out!

Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to share your email address with us and Mailchimp. Privacy policy.

Remembrance Sunday has been marked by a community group in Burntwood with a display of poppies.

The display in Burntwood

Burntwood Action Group installed them alongside a silhouette of a soldier standing guard at Princes Park.

A spokesperson said:

“A few local people, socially distancing, stood in silence while the church bells struck 11am and the last post played over a loudspeaker.”

Protect our independence - donate now

Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.

£
£
£

Your contribution is appreciated.

Ross

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *