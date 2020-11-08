Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A socially-distanced service took place as the National Memorial Arboretum marked Remembrance Sunday.

Numbers were restricted at the Alrewas site due to current coronavirus restrictions.

The service – held on the steps of the Armed Forces Memorial – was streamed online to enable those who could not attend in person to watch along.

Click below to see pictures from Remembrance Sunday at the National Memorial Arboretum courtesy of PA Media: