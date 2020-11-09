Councillors are to debate plans to take the management of the housing register and allocations system for Lichfield and Burntwood in-house.

Lichfield District Council House

The cabinet at Lichfield District Council will discuss the move at a meeting tomorrow (10th November).

It comes after confirmation that the current Homes Direct scheme would end in March 2021.

A report from Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member responsible for housing, said bringing the management of the scheme in-house would help maintain a choice-based system in future.

Angela Lax

“Last year Bromford advised us that they no longer wished to manage the housing register and operate a choice based lettings scheme on our behalf and therefore wanted to vary the terms of their agreement with us once Homes Direct ends. “In exploring our options we have looked at what other councils do and two options exist – firstly, to hold a list of applicants from which we send direct nominations to registered providers, or secondly, to operate and manage our own scheme. “Although there are several advantages and disadvantages to each, after considering them and consulting members of the overview and scrutiny committee, it is considered more advantageous to maintain a choice-based lettings approach at the present time. “After a careful consideration of our options we are proposing to operate the allocations scheme in-house and run our own choice-based lettings system after the current one closes.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

The report said people currently on the housing register would be helped to move over to any new system.