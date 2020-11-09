Pupils at a Lichfield performing arts school have been given some tips from the top courtesy of a former Strictly Come Dancing Star.

Karim Zeroual

CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual joined LCA Academy of Performing Arts students for an online class.

With their sessions having to become virtual due to the lockdown, the academy’s director Eleanor Ham said she was determined to put a smile on the faces of her pupils.

“Although we held classes via Zoom during the first lockdown, I wanted to do something different, something that would continue to motivate and engage them at this unsettling time. “So I decided to contact some of my acting industry friends to see if they would join as guests in on our lockdown lessons.” “Karim was the ideal first guest, he is such an inspiration, a great role model and it was great to have the opportunity for our students to hear of his experience working in the industry, his amazing work for Sport Relief, the projects he is currently working on and to ask him questions too.” Eleanor Ham

Marta Richards, whose daughter Ava attends the academy, said it had been a real boost for the youngsters.

Karim Zeroual (top left) joining the online class

“What a fantastic day – Eleanor went to so much effort to make sure the children don’t miss out during lockdown. “Arranging for Karim to join the session really was amazing.” Marta Richards

For more details on the academy visit www.lcaacademyofperformingarts.co.uk.