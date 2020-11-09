Don’t miss out!
A Lichfield retailer has supported a charity helping families in poverty with a donation of Christmas toys and games.
Family Action was given the items from Central England Co-op.
They will be distributed to families in need in the run up to Christmas.
David Holmes CBE, chief executive of Family Action, said:
“This year, more than ever, we want to make sure that the children we support have a very special Christmas.
“For many of the children, receiving a gift through our Toy Appeal may be the only present they have to open on Christmas Day.
“So, we would like to say a huge thank you to Central England Co-op for their very generous donation.
“By donating so many toys and games they are helping to ensure that hundreds of children across Staffordshire will have more to smile about this Christmas.”David Holmes CBE, Family Action
The donation comes as Central England Co-op continues its Christmas Toybox Appeal which is urging customers and members to donate a gift or stocking filler for families in need.
Hannah Gallimore, corporate responsibility manager at Central England Co-op, said:
“We are really thrilled to have been able to make this donation of hundreds of toys and games to Family Action for them to distribute to families who are experiencing real hardship in these uncertain times.
“Family Action do great work on the ground in our communities with families who are experiencing poverty and disadvantages and sadly the Covid-19 pandemic has meant their work is more critical and in demand than ever.
“As a co-operative retailer at the heart of our communities we are determined to do all we can to support families and through this donation and our ongoing Christmas Toybox Appeal we hope we can make a positive contribution and ensure this Christmas is as special as possible in these uncertain times.”Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op
