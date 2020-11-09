A Lichfield retailer has supported a charity helping families in poverty with a donation of Christmas toys and games.

Julie Edwards from Family Action with some of the donated toys

Family Action was given the items from Central England Co-op.

They will be distributed to families in need in the run up to Christmas.

David Holmes CBE, chief executive of Family Action, said:

“This year, more than ever, we want to make sure that the children we support have a very special Christmas. “For many of the children, receiving a gift through our Toy Appeal may be the only present they have to open on Christmas Day. “So, we would like to say a huge thank you to Central England Co-op for their very generous donation. “By donating so many toys and games they are helping to ensure that hundreds of children across Staffordshire will have more to smile about this Christmas.” David Holmes CBE, Family Action

The donation comes as Central England Co-op continues its Christmas Toybox Appeal which is urging customers and members to donate a gift or stocking filler for families in need.

Hannah Gallimore, corporate responsibility manager at Central England Co-op, said: