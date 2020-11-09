A series of craft workshops are taking place online for people in Lichfield and Burntwood during the lockdown period.

The sessions have been organised by The Hub at St Mary’s.

On 19th November there will be a chance to learn how to make macramé plant hangers, before a handmade advent calendar will be the creation during a session on 25th November.

The following day will show people how to create linocut Christmas cards, with a calligraphy workshop taking place on 2nd December.

On 3rd December a mosaic workshop will be held, with handmade wrapping and tags made during a session on 9th December.

The final session on 10th December will show people how to make beaded Christmas decorations.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“These online workshops are a perfect activity to while away the dark winter evenings during lockdown. “It’s great that The Hub can continue to offer interactive, hands-on activities for people of all ages despite the lockdown and we’re delighted to be a working with talented Midlands artists, Beth Bell and Rosie Johnson. “The Hub is a thriving community arts venue and by moving these craft events online, not only will we still be able to bring our local community together, but we will be able to reach a much wider national audience, helping to spread the word about all that our beautiful city of Lichfield has to offer.” Anthony Evans

For more details about the workshops and to book tickets visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.