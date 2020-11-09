A Burntwood secondary school is appealing for donation of food and toiletries to help local people in need.

Chase Terrace Academy. Picture: Google Streetview

Chase Terrace Academy said it would start accepting donations from families within the school community from today (9th November).

In a letter to parents, the school said it was “critical” people came together to support each other during the coronavirus crisis.

“Members of staff at Chase Terrace Academy have become increasingly concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on our local community. “The school continues to ensure that your child receives the best education possible in the most difficult of times and circumstances. “However, we know that this pandemic has affected lives outside of the school environment both socially and economically. “It feels essential at this critical time to support each other. “The staff from Chase Terrace would like to make an appeal for food donations or essential toiletries that the school can distribute to those who currently are in most need.” Chase Terrace Academy spokesperson

Donations will be accepted via the school dining hall from 8.15am to 8.40am from Monday to Friday until Christmas.