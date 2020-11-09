Work to create a new specialist coronavirus-safe visiting room is taking place at a Lichfield care home.

The new visiting room

The facility has been created at The Spires care home to ensure people can continue visiting loved ones during the pandemic once Government guidelines allow.

The new visiting room has been designed to feel like a living room, but with a perspex screen and an intercom put in place to allow for residents to talk with visitors.

Cleaning will take place after each visit, with the care home operator saying the feedback from families has shown the majority would accept “unusual arrangements” if it meant being able to see their loved ones.

Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires, said: