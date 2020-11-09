Don’t miss out!
Work to create a new specialist coronavirus-safe visiting room is taking place at a Lichfield care home.
The facility has been created at The Spires care home to ensure people can continue visiting loved ones during the pandemic once Government guidelines allow.
The new visiting room has been designed to feel like a living room, but with a perspex screen and an intercom put in place to allow for residents to talk with visitors.
Cleaning will take place after each visit, with the care home operator saying the feedback from families has shown the majority would accept “unusual arrangements” if it meant being able to see their loved ones.
Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires, said:
“The designated visiting room has been a much welcomed development for our residents at The Spires so they can continue to receive much looked forward to visits from their loved ones, as the weather changes.
“Alongside the continued offer of outdoor visiting, the designated room visits are well organised, a lot of safety measures have been put in place to keep everyone safe.
“The news of this room being created has been so positive, it was wonderful to see how happy it made the residents and soon they can see their relatives in a warm and cosy environment.”
