Older people in Lichfield are being invited to apply for grants to help with fuel payments over winter.
People aged 70 or over who live in the city area may be eligible for the money from Michael Lowe’s and Associated Charities.
Applications for the payment close on 30th November. To request a form call Jane Bethell on 01543 267982 or email jbethell@ansonssolicitors.com.
