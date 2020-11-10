Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to attend a virtual recruitment event showcasing careers in the British Army.
Two sessions will take place this month, with roles available with the Royal Logistic Corps showcased at 6pm on 23rd November, before an event on 25th November offers comparisons between civilian and Army jobs.
Recruiter Charlotte Thompson said:
“We’re really looking forward to meeting you at our virtual events where we can offer you plenty of advice and information.
“The British Army has such a wide range of roles and opportunities available and, as one of the most respected organisations in the world, a career in the Army will see you go far.
“The Army champions and supports you to achieve further professional qualifications while in your role.”Charlotte Thompson
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.