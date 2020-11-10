County council chiefs are urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood to continue following coronavirus restrictions as cases continue to rise across Staffordshire.

Prior to the latest national lockdown the county had been moved up in the three tier system due to the number of incidents of COVID-19.

Staffordshire County Council say the current rate of infection in its area is now almost 60% above the average for England.

Cllr Alan White, leader of the county council, said bringing the number of infections down was the only way to prevent further measures being introduced when the national lockdown ends on 2nd December.

“Each and every one of us must do everything we can to stick to the new rules, as we now have less than four weeks to show the Government we can turn this situation around. “It is still a little too early to say whether the restrictions are working, but we need to be clear that if they don’t, more lives will be put at risk and businesses face being closed for longer. “This needs a collective effort like never before, so please stick to the rules. “Do it for yourself, do it for your family, do it for schools, do this for local businesses – together let’s do it for Staffordshire.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The current restrictions mean it is now illegal for people to socialise with others outside their household indoors or in a private garden, unless they are part of a support bubble – and they are only allowed to meet with one person from another household outdoors.

Dr Richard Harling, the county’s director of health and care, said: