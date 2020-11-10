Don’t miss out!
A Lichfield secondary school is taking part in a pilot scheme which will see a social worker based on site.
The national initiative is designed to reduce the number of referrals made for specialist help.
Seven schools are taking part across Staffordshire, including Nether Stowe School in Lichfield.
The pilot will see a dedicated social worker based at the school for four days a week.
Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“Spending so much time in school will help identify risk and need as early as possible and social workers will be well placed to intervene quickly in ways which may not otherwise be possible.”Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council
The pilot scheme is designed to allow the social worker to build up the school’s knowledge of what support is available.
The success of the initiative will be based around comparisons with a nearby school that is not taking part in the project.
Cllr Sutton said he also hoped to see lessons from the pilot shared across the county.
“We are committed to keeping families together when it is safe to do so by focusing on prevention, early intervention and keeping more children out of care.
“This initiative can play a part in that by allowing us to provide support to reduce the number of children being referred for child protection and child in need concerns.”Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council
