A nurse has been praised for her photography work in the latest round of a competition run by Lichfield Camera Club.

Picture: Debra Dingley

Debra Dingley’s entry, Constable-inspired Estuary Scene’, took the top honour in the intermediate section.

The image was taken at Westport in Ireland with a canvas texture added to give the image a painting feel to it.

Debra said photography had helped her cope with the challenges of her role working as an acute nurse practitioner.

“The sadness, frustration and strain of nursing COVID-19 patients in the current climate has certainly made me look at my work-life balance in a very different way which has made really appreciate my passions in life, photography being a key one. “I truly believe photography should have no rules, no limits and that what one person may not like another will love, so never write off something you have created. “I think we should all look outside our own worlds and our self imposed boxes and simply enjoy taking and creating images that others will enjoy but more importantly that you personally will have the satisfaction of producing.” Debra Dingley

Debra also took second place in the competition with a picture of her dog.

“My other passion is canine photography. especially my girl Eryn. “It’s challenging to catch the right shot especially with a lively springer, but it is very satisfying when I succeed.” Debra Dingley

Third place in the competition went to a monochrome image of the Stanier ‘Black Five’ class of locomotive taken by Kevin Terry.

Click below to see all of the award winners from the latest round of the competition: