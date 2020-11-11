A service marking Armistice Day at the National Memorial Arboretum is being streamed online.

Coronavirus restrictions means the national centre for remembrance at Alrewas is having to find alternative ways to mark the date.

It comes after the Remembrance Sunday service was also live-streamed from at the arboretum.

A spokesperson said:

“Thousands of people participated in our virtual Act of Remembrance from the safety of their homes, joining us to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Armed Forces personnel on behalf of our country. “We estimate that the virtual audience exceeded the largest crowds we have ever seen at the arboretum for our Remembrance Sunday commemorations. “These virtual events are a fantastic new route for people to engage with remembrance and we hope that we will welcome an even larger audience when we will broadcast our Armistice Day service.” National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson

The live feed below begins at 10.30am: