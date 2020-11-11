A community group in Lichfield has launched a toy bank to help give struggling families a Christmas boost.

Helping Each Other has teamed up with Darwin Court Care Home for the initiaitve.

Donated toys in the collection sleigh

Elaine Hutchings, from Helping Each Other, said the group was keen to help families in need during the festive period.

“We have already had a fantastic response from the community and we want to help as many families as possible in Lichfield and surrounding areas. “We had been asked a few times if we were going to do something at Christmas time for the children and when Jane Dolman from Darwin Court Care Home got in touch to suggest the idea of a toy bank there we thought it was a great drop off point. “People can drop presents off at the sleigh in the foyer, totally contactless and then the staff will wrap and label them in age category and if they are for boys, girls or unisex.” Elaine Hutchings

The group is planning to donate gifts during the middle of December so donations will need to be received before then.

Elaine said:

“Christmas should be a special time for families and if we can go some way in to helping them that’s the very least we can do.” Elaine Hutchings

Anyone who knows of a family in need can call 07506 581055 or contact the Helping Each Other Facebook group.