A community group in Lichfield has launched a toy bank to help give struggling families a Christmas boost.
Helping Each Other has teamed up with Darwin Court Care Home for the initiaitve.
Elaine Hutchings, from Helping Each Other, said the group was keen to help families in need during the festive period.
“We have already had a fantastic response from the community and we want to help as many families as possible in Lichfield and surrounding areas.
“We had been asked a few times if we were going to do something at Christmas time for the children and when Jane Dolman from Darwin Court Care Home got in touch to suggest the idea of a toy bank there we thought it was a great drop off point.
“People can drop presents off at the sleigh in the foyer, totally contactless and then the staff will wrap and label them in age category and if they are for boys, girls or unisex.”Elaine Hutchings
The group is planning to donate gifts during the middle of December so donations will need to be received before then.
Elaine said:
“Christmas should be a special time for families and if we can go some way in to helping them that’s the very least we can do.”Elaine Hutchings
Anyone who knows of a family in need can call 07506 581055 or contact the Helping Each Other Facebook group.
Would it not have been better to have co-ordinated with this scheme instead as they have such well-established comunity links and the organisation is all set up properly to distribute the donations. Starts to get a bit confusing when others start copying schemes like this. I’m glad we donated to the Co-op one now.
https://lichfieldlive.co.uk/2020/11/09/lichfield-retailer-donates-toys-and-games-to-charity-supporting-families-in-need/
