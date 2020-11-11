The cost of garden waste collections in Lichfield and Burntwood has been frozen for 2021, Lichfield District Council has confirmed.

The application window is now open for households to subscribe to the brown bin collections.

The £36 annual fee will remain in place for 2021, with 23 collections scheduled between the end of January and December.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for waste, said:

Cllr Richard Cox

“I’d like to thank everyone who signed up to our garden waste service in the last year. “We’re now reminding all our residents they will need to sign up again if they would like their brown bins emptied in next year. “Subscribing to the garden waste service costs the same regardless of when you sign up, and your annual subscription will always end in December. “This is why it makes sense to register before the first collection, so you can get a full year’s worth of collections.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

People can find out more about the scheme at at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/mygardenbin or by calling the shared waste service on 0345 002 0022.