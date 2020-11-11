A directory of shops in Lichfield and Burntwood continuing to trade during lockdown has been drawn up as part of a new campaign to encourage people to buy local.

The #LoveLocal initiative has been put together by Lichfield District Council to help people find out where they can stock up on gifts and other items.

The directory can be found at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/lovelocalshops.

As well as independent gift, food and fashion shops, the guide also lists a range of other businesses that are continuing to operate including takeaways, florists, opticians and banks.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for economic development, said:

“With the second lockdown getting underway, we want to support our local businesses as much as we can. “This is why we have put together a directory featuring businesses that are continuing to offer their services across Lichfield and Burntwood. “It will help everyone to find out how to boost their local shops and companies during these difficult times, and will hopefully help businesses to bounce back when lockdown is lifted.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Businesses that doesn’t appear in the directory and are based in Lichfield and Burntwood can email economicdevelopment@lichfielddc.gov.uk to be included.