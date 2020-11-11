The MP for Lichfield and Burntwood has asked the Government to start planning for the military to be used in a mass rollout of any coronavirus vaccine.

Michael Fabricant

Plans are being put in place to allow for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine if tests continue to produce promising results.

In a question to Minister Jeremy Quin, Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the logistical aspect of any mass vaccination programme should not be underestimated.

“The Department of Health has acquired the rights to six different vaccines – 350 million doses. “One of the vaccines by Pfizer does need to be transported at under -70°C, others do not. But whatever happens, it’s a huge logistics problem. “Can I say that now is not the time to be shy – logistics is something the Armed Forces is very good at. “Can I strongly suggest that now is the time he should be suggesting to Government, and not waiting for Government to say to him, that the Armed Forces are ready to help in the logistics and distribution and maybe even the inoculation of these vaccines?” Michael Fabricant MP

The Minister replied that the military was ready to support any programme.