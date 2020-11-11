Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
The MP for Lichfield and Burntwood has asked the Government to start planning for the military to be used in a mass rollout of any coronavirus vaccine.
Plans are being put in place to allow for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine if tests continue to produce promising results.
In a question to Minister Jeremy Quin, Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the logistical aspect of any mass vaccination programme should not be underestimated.
“The Department of Health has acquired the rights to six different vaccines – 350 million doses.
“One of the vaccines by Pfizer does need to be transported at under -70°C, others do not. But whatever happens, it’s a huge logistics problem.
“Can I say that now is not the time to be shy – logistics is something the Armed Forces is very good at.
“Can I strongly suggest that now is the time he should be suggesting to Government, and not waiting for Government to say to him, that the Armed Forces are ready to help in the logistics and distribution and maybe even the inoculation of these vaccines?”Michael Fabricant MP
The Minister replied that the military was ready to support any programme.
“The Ministry of Defence is not shy in being very proud of the capabilities that we do have, and that we can deploy.
“He’s absolutely right, that includes logistics and support of that nature, and we are absolutely ready to provide that support as required.”Jeremy Quin MP
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.