Talks have begun over plans for Lichfield Cathedral used as a coronavirus vaccination centre.

Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Mball93

The Dean of Lichfield has offered up the building for local GP practices to use once the Government accelerates any vaccination programme.

The Very Reverend Adrian Dorber said the size of the cathedral meant it would be an ideal location.

“The roll out of this new vaccine toimmunise us against COVID-19 infection is the best news of the year. “We want to offer the cathedral nave as a big space that can safely and securely house local vaccination programmes and enablespeedy delivery to those most at risk.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber

The Dean said discussions were under way with local health providers to arrange facilities and appropriate dates and times.