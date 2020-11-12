Don’t miss out!

Council bosses say they are trying to tackle troublesome badgers who are damaging parts of Burntwood Cemetery.

Burntwood Town Council said it was aware of patches of grass being disturbed in the cemetery.

But the council insisted local wildlife was to blame for the damage.

A spokesperson said:

“People may have noticed that we are experiencing damage to some of the grass areas – we believe this to be caused by badgers.

“The town council is trying to address this problem.”

Burntwood Town Council spokesperson

Ross

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

