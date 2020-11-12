People and businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to ensure they are accessing support available for those impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

It comes as figures reveal a reduction in the number of people claiming out-of-work benefits across Staffordshire.

The statistics show 4.8% of people claimed, down from 4.9% the previous month.

Alan White

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: