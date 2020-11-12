Don’t miss out!
People and businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to ensure they are accessing support available for those impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
It comes as figures reveal a reduction in the number of people claiming out-of-work benefits across Staffordshire.
The statistics show 4.8% of people claimed, down from 4.9% the previous month.
Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:
“This month’s claimant count figure for Staffordshire comes as no surprise given the current climate and newly introduced restrictions, though there has been a slight decrease – the extension of the national Job Retention Scheme is certainly welcome news.
“Staffordshire’s figure remains lower than regional and national averages and the county council has worked hard with partners to ensure a range of targeted support is accessible locally.”Cllr Alan White
