Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a block of flats in Lichfield.
The incident happened in the third floor of the Ridware House building off Hob’s Road at Trent Valley just after 1pm today (12th November).
Crews from Lichfield, Tamworth, Rugeley, Barton-under-Needwood and Burton were involved in putting out the fire.
A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said:
“A woman suffering from smoke inhalation has been left in the care of the ambulance service.
“An investigation in to the cause is underway.”Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson
