Richard Winterton with one of the clocks

A collection of clocks and watches discovered by a Lichfield auctioneer is set to sell for tens of thousands of pounds.

The huge collection of more than 100 timepieces spanning two centuries was found during a house clearance by Richard Winterton.

The auctioneer said the collection could fetch up to £50,000 when it goes up for sale on 30th November.

One of the clocks being sold at auction in Lichfield

“It was an absolute Aladdin’s cave of clocks of all different designs, shapes and sizes and it just took my breath away. “From bracket and mantel to wall, longcase and the incredibly intricate Black Forest, there’s just every type of clock you could hope to see from the past 200 years plus a large number of interesting pocket watches. “We have already had a huge amount of interest from potential buyers and I could see the entire collection clock up £50,000.” Richard Winterton

Among the items going under the hammer is a 74.5cm tall German Black Forest clock carved from a single huge piece of walnut.

The piece dates to around 1880 and features intricately carved pheasants and foliage with bright blue enamel numerals on the dial.

“It is a fabulous, remarkable piece in wonderful condition. “I don’t believe I’ve ever seen an example of one as magnificent as this in all these years.” Richard Winterton

The sale also includes numerous pocket watches and three Rolex Oyster Perpetual gentleman’s wristwatches.

For more information on the lots and the sale visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk.