Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
A new value range has been launched by a Lichfield-based retailer.
Central England Co-op has unveiled its new Honest Value collections of food and essentials.
Items include meat, fruit, vegetables, ready meals, soft drinks, dairy products and household goods.
Andy Peake, commercial director at Central England Co-op, said the company hoped the range would help shoppers on a budget.
“As the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit our communities we are determined to offer greater options to help customers and members in balancing their budgets.
“The Honest Value range offers good, honest prices, as well as a great selection of everyday products which stay true to our Co-op values and standards, including being fairly-sourced.”Andy Peake, Central England Co-op
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.