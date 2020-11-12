The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk

One of the leading figures in the Lichfield Garrick pantomime says the cast are “excited” to take to the stage once the latest lockdown is over.

The city theatre is still hoping to go ahead with Jack and the Beanstalk once Government restrictions are eased.

The panto was switched to allow for a reduced cast after the coronavirus crisis began.

But Sam Rabone, who will play Dame Trott, said he was looking forward to taking to the stage in front of a live audience again.

Sam Rabone as Dame Trott

“I’m so excited to be back at the Garrick for what is going to be a huge treat but with a bite-sized feel. “With very few pantomimes in the Midlands, it is amazing to be part of one of the few festive shows that are happening. “With audiences chomping at the bit to get in, we cannot wait to entertain them, bring laughter and make it feel like Christmas.” Sam Rabone

The cast will feature just five actors, including CBBC star Max Fulham as Jack, Victoria McCabe as Jackie, Lorraine Brown as Fairy Sugarsnap and Tim Hudson as the evil Flesh Creep.

The running time has been shortened to 75 minutes with no interval in a bid to reduce the movement of the audience in line with social distancing restrictions.

Karen Foster, chief executive of the Lichfield Garrick, said:

“We are full of beans here at the Garrick as we have managed to bring a wonderful show with a smaller, safer cast size to fill the festive season with laughter and cheer. “After a most unusual year, we look forward to spending two weeks bringing the very best antidote to the seasonal blues right here in Lichfield.” Karen Foster

The pantomime is due to run from 18th December to 3rd January. For tickets, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.