Volunteers at Lichfield Foodbank say they are expecting to see “unprecedented demand” for support continue in the run-up to Christmas.

Festive food parcels made up by Lichfield Foodbank

Figures reveal the group has supported five times more people during the coronavirus crisis than it did before the start of the pandemic.

As well as providing emergency food parcels at three distribution centres each week, the foodbank also provides a festive dinner bag each year to ensure everyone can enjoy a meal on Christmas Day.

Containing 20 items donated by local people as well as fresh veg and meat vouchers, the first year the initiative ran in 2014 100 bags were provided.

But by 2019 that figure had risen to 420, with more than 500 expected to be needed this year.

Lichfield Foodbank chairman David Clarke said:

“This has been a difficult year for many households in Lichfield and we have seen unprecedented demand for our help. “The donations we have received so far this year have been incredible, and your continued support will mean that we can bring some Christmas cheer to families in need.” David Clarke

The foodbank says it is well stocked with beans, pasta and milk, but is still looking for other tinned and packet food donations.

Items can be left at collection points, including an in-store event at Tesco Extra from 19th to 21st November, with the retailer topping up every donation by 20%.

The charity is also suggesting a ‘reverse advent calendar’ as a way to provide support.

It is encouraging people to collect an item every day in December and donate at the end of the month to help replenish the foodbank stocks in January.

For more information on how you can donate and to find Christmas food lists visit www.lichfield.foodbank.org.uk.