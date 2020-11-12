People are being warned to take extra care when having items delivered after parcels were stolen from outside a house in Lichfield.

The item was taken by a woman on Weston Road at around 3.20pm on 8th November.

PCSO Deryn Small said parcels left outside were an easy target for criminals.

“Online shopping has made it so convenient to buy any number of things – but as nice as it is getting something delivered to your door, there will come a time when you won’t be around to receive a package. “A parcel sitting in front of your house is an easy target or theft. “If you know you are not going to be in, consider taking steps to prevent doorstep package theft. “Request your parcel to be put in a safe place or use a delivery hub so your parcels will be delivered to a local shop for you to collect later.” PCSO Deryn Small, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information about the parcel theft on Weston Road can call police on 101 quoting incident 614 of 08/11/2020.