Police are trying to trace criminals who stole post boxes from a village near Lichfield.

Royal Mail workers found two distinctive red boxes missing during their rounds in Yoxall this week.

One was taken from alongside a phone box on Dunstall Lane, while a second was situated on Woodmill.

The site where the Woodmill post box was dug out of the ground

They are believed to have been taken between 1.15pm on Monday (10th November) and 2pm the following day.

A third post box has also gone missing in Rugeley.

PC Richard Lymer, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The sheer weight of the boxes alone can be over 1.5tonnes, so they would need a fairly substantial piece of lifting equipment and also a vehicle to steal them. “If anyone saw anything like this in the areas please get in touch.” PC Richard Lymer, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with any information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 292, 392 and 403 of November 11.