People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to give the gift of care this Christmas.

St Giles Hospice is urging people to support Katie’s Christmas Appeal during the festive season after a number of fundraising events were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular festive fair held by the Whittington-based charity is among the initiatives forced to be cancelled as a result of current restrictions.

Katie Burbridge with the Merry Messages poster

The appeal was named after clinical director Katie Burbridge, who said support was crucial if the hospice was to continue operating as normal.

“Our care doesn’t stop at Christmas time. “This festive season our staff will be creating special memories with patients and their families – for many of whom, this Christmas may sadly be their last. “The cost of providing inpatient care on Christmas Day alone is over £16,000 – it’s only thanks to the generosity of our supporters that we can give the gift of care. “Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for allowing us to be there for local people at this really important time of year.” Katie Burbridge, St Giles Hospice

The charity is suggesting people take part in alternative fundraisers, such as a Jolly Jumper Day on 11th December or writing a note on their Merry Messages poster in lieu of Christmas cards.

Locals are also being asked to take part in a Secret Santa Swap where they Donte the funds they would usually spend on a gift, or support the Donate Your Christmas Plate initiative to pay for festive meals for patients.

Elinor Eustace, income generation director at St Giles Hospice, said:

“With the cancellation of so many events throughout 2020, we’re all the more determined to have a cracking Christmas this year. “We may all be socially distanced at the moment, but we hope that people will have lots of festive fun as they raise much-needed funds and update their St Giles Christmas Stocking Totaliser poster along the way. “They can use our festive-themed fundraising ideas in or out of work, or with family and friends. “Our fundraising team are always on hand to help with ideas and support, and we look forward to seeing your own personal touches too. “Whether you do your bit in a novelty knit, or donate your Christmas plate, please support us this festive season and help make Christmas count for our patients and their families – we’ve never needed you more than we need you today.” Elinor Eustace, St Giles Hospice

For further information about the appeal or to request a fundraising pack visit the St Giles Hospice website.