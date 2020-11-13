Households in Lichfield are being invited to sign up to become part of a Christmas lights trail for youngsters.

The scheme has been put together by the PTFA at St Joseph’s RC Primary School in the city.

A spokesperson said they were hoping to create a map for people to be able to see some of the best festive lights across Lichfield.

“We want to make Christmas as special and magical as possible, while still being safe. “We’re hoping to have a trail showing houses with amazing festive lights that people can follow and enjoy. “If you, or someone you know loves to go to town on their Christmas lights, please get in touch. “We won’t include any names on the map, just locations.” St Joseph’s RC Primary School PTFA spokesperson

Anyone who wants to be included on the trail can email ptfa@stjosephslichfield.org.uk.