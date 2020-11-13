Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
A Lichfield family-run firm of solicitors has revealed it is expanding with the addition new staff.
Adcocks Solicitors in Lombard Street, which marked its 110th anniversary earlier this year, has added solicitor Kerry Davies to the ranks.
The 40-year-old from Rugeley spent 18 years working for a law practice in Cumbria and Lancashire, before recently returning to Staffordshire.
She joins the team as head of its private client services department.
Senior director Mark Adcock said:
“We are delighted to reveal that we are expanding and to welcome Kerry to the family.
“She will be a great addition to our private client law team, especially so as she brings with her experience in a new area of private client work for us, namely divorce and family law, an area we haven’t covered for many years.
“I’m very pleased that we have been able to recruit someone of Kerry’s calibre to the practice to manage and grow our private client services.
“After an unprecedented few months, we are thrilled to be looking ahead towards building on our strong foundations in the West Midlands in what is a very special year for us, our 110th in business.”Mark Adcock
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.