A Lichfield family-run firm of solicitors has revealed it is expanding with the addition new staff.

Adcocks Solicitors in Lombard Street, which marked its 110th anniversary earlier this year, has added solicitor Kerry Davies to the ranks.

Kerry Davies

The 40-year-old from Rugeley spent 18 years working for a law practice in Cumbria and Lancashire, before recently returning to Staffordshire.

She joins the team as head of its private client services department.

Senior director Mark Adcock said: