An investigation has begun after a woman was carjacked near Lichfield.

The incident happened at the A453 junction with Slade Road near Bassetts Pole at around 5.15pm on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old victim had been shopping when a black Toyota people carrier collided with her black Volkswagen GTI car.

Four men got out and threatened her with machetes before making off in both vehicles towards Tamworth.

DC Gareth Morris, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“This was a brazen and terrifying car-jacking which left the victim traumatised. “Thankfully, members of the public stopped to help the victim when they saw what happened and I would like to appeal to anyone who many have dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 518 of 11th November, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.