Residents left unable to return to their homes after a fire at a block of flats in Lichfield were found temporary accommodation in a local hotel overnight, the leader of Lichfield District Council has confirmed.

Smoke damage visible on the outside of the block of flats

Firefighters tackled the blaze at Ridware House at Trent Valley yesterday afternoon (12th November).

But investigations into the fire meant residents were unable to return last night.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said all had been found alternative temporary accommodation.

“Huge thanks to all at Lichfield Distirct Council for their hard work liaising with Staffordshire Police, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Premier Inn to ensure that more than 30 households have somewhere safe and warm and that Ridware House is secure.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation following the fire on the third floor at the block of flats.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.