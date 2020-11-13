Residents are facing a weekend away from home after a fire at a block of flats in Lichfield.

The blaze broke out on the third floor of Ridware House at Trent Valley yesterday afternoon (12th November).

Smoke damage visible on the outside of the block of flats

Lichfield District Council arranged for people living in the block to stay at the Premier Inn in the city centre overnight if they had no other accommodation available.

The local authority has now confirmed that residents are unlikely to be able to return until next week.

“Residents will only be allowed to return to Ridware House when damage caused by the fire has been repaired and fire safety issues addressed by the building owners that make it safe to be re-occupied. “It is likely that this return will not be until at least Monday at the earliest with accommodation again being made available at the Premier Inn. “Residents are being allowed escorted access into Ridware House to collect belongings and essential items needed until they are allowed to return fully.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

An investigation into the cause of the fire is being carried out by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.