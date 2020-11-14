Don’t miss out!
A Burntwood resident has been honoured for her efforts to support key workers during the coronavirus crisis.
Paige Humphreys was highly commended in the Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards.
A spokesperson said:
“Paige went above and beyond with her support for the NHS and social care.
“She helped to produce in excess of 1,000 visors and masks for professionals working throughout the pandemic, showing selfless commitment despite her own complex disability.”Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards spokesperson
The awards were streamed online at a ceremony this week.
Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“It was great to see such a broad range of carers and roles, from those working in large carer organisations to those in specialist care settings and especially all those informal carers looking after family members and relatives.
“Unfortunately we weren’t able to get together for a physical event because of the COVID-19 restrictions but the virtual ceremony I felt captured the wealth of amazing care going on across the county.
“I was particularly touched by the individual stories and the commitment that people make to their families and to their clients.
“I would like to thank all our carers and care providers. They should be very proud of their awards and achievements.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council
