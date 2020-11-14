A Burntwood resident has been honoured for her efforts to support key workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Paige Humphreys was highly commended in the Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards.

Paige Humphries

A spokesperson said:

“Paige went above and beyond with her support for the NHS and social care. “She helped to produce in excess of 1,000 visors and masks for professionals working throughout the pandemic, showing selfless commitment despite her own complex disability.” Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards spokesperson

The awards were streamed online at a ceremony this week.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing at Staffordshire County Council, said: